Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 26. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via EPA-EFE
After Xi Jinping’s call with Volodymyr Zelensky thrilled many in Europe, now comes a new take: calm down
- Some officials feel the call showed China is serious in its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine and might also change its stance on Russia
- But one diplomat calls the excitement ‘a function of the Europeans’ wish to have been handed justification for keeping business as usual with Beijing’
