Smoke billows in Sudanese capital Khartoum in fighting between forces loyal to rival generals. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
Why China may be reluctant to get too deeply involved in Sudan peace efforts

  • Despite long-standing Chinese ties to the North African nation and huge investments, observers see little appetite in Beijing for direct intervention
  • Analysts point to factors such as tensions with the West, China’s support for the previous regime and Sudan’s declining importance as an oil exporter

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 2:20pm, 7 May, 2023

