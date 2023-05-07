Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang with Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (centre) and Afghanistan’s Amir Khan Muttaqi in Pakistani capital Islamabad. Photo: AFP
China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to help fight terror, protect Chinese interests, in first 3-way talks since 2021

  • Call comes as foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan meet for first time since Taliban took power in Kabul in August 2021
  • A key point on the agenda is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship belt and road project that Beijing wants to extend into Afghanistan

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 7 May, 2023

