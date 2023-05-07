Illustration: Joe Lo
Where did China’s belt and road plans go wrong in Italy?

  • There were high economic hopes when Rome signed up for Beijing’s infrastructure initiative in 2019
  • That involvement could all soon come to end amid a lack of outcomes and bigger tensions within the European Union

Kawala Xie

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 May, 2023

