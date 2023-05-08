Jennifer Morgan was the head of Greenpeace International before she was named Germany’s special climate envoy in February 2022. Photo: AFP
Potential for China to work with Germany for stable and reliable renewable energy, special envoy on climate says
- In Q&A, Jennifer Morgan says it’s time to ‘roll up our sleeves and get to work’ on energy and climate collaboration
- The special envoy suggests ways for China to increase its nationally determined contributions, including altering emissions targets or renewable energy plans
