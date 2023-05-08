President Xi Jinping is leading Chinese belt and road efforts in Central Asia, as Western sanctions on Russia and global geopolitical headwinds create an economic vacuum in the region. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China’s Xi Jinping to chair C+C5 summit with Central Asian heads of state from May 18
- Two-day event in Xian to be attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Chinese foreign ministry says
- Highly anticipated summit is part of Beijing’s push to boost strategic cooperation on issues including the belt and road and the war in Ukraine
