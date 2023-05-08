Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets US ambassador Nicholas Burns in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets US ambassador Nicholas Burns in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

‘Meet China halfway’: Foreign Minister Qin Gang and US envoy Nicholas Burns break ‘spy balloon’ diplomatic ice

  • Qin tells Nicholas Burns that the top priority is to stabilise relations between the two countries
  • The minister is the highest-ranking Chinese official known to have met a US representative since the balloon sent tensions soaring

Kawala Xie
Updated: 8:19pm, 8 May, 2023

