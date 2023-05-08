European officials, including EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have previously expressed concerns about the possibility of China providing aid to Russia’s military. Photo AFP
EU to weigh sanctions against Chinese firms accused of helping Russian military
- Companies allegedly sold chips and microelectronics that can be used in high-grade weapons
- It would mark the first time the EU has moved to sanction Chinese companies for abetting Russia’s military in Ukraine
