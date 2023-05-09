Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko prepare to fly home from Seoul Air Base on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

Warming South Korea-Japan ties sends chill through China over potential US pivot, analysts say

  • The thaw between Seoul and Tokyo could hamper Beijing’s bilateral and trilateral ties with the countries, observer says
  • China is concerned that a new military alliance could emerge between Japan, South Korea and the United States

Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 9:59am, 9 May, 2023

