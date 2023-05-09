The expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei from Canada has sparked a tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Weibo
The expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei from Canada has sparked a tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China retaliates in Canada diplomat row, with consul ordered to leave

  • A Canadian envoy based in Shanghai has until Saturday to leave the country, as Beijing hits back at Toronto-based Chinese diplomat’s expulsion
  • The move follows claims of interference in Canada’s internal affairs with Zhao Wei accused of intimidating an MP

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 2:45pm, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei from Canada has sparked a tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Weibo
The expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei from Canada has sparked a tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE