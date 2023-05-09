The expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei from Canada has sparked a tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing. Photo: Weibo
China retaliates in Canada diplomat row, with consul ordered to leave
- A Canadian envoy based in Shanghai has until Saturday to leave the country, as Beijing hits back at Toronto-based Chinese diplomat’s expulsion
- The move follows claims of interference in Canada’s internal affairs with Zhao Wei accused of intimidating an MP
