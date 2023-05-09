As the war in Ukraine looms, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attempt to get European relations back on track during visits to three nations this week. Photo: Reuters
Chinese engagement or ‘divide and conquer’? Foreign Minister Qin Gang heads to Europe
- Foreign ministry says Qin’s three-nation trip to Europe this week will ‘scale new heights’ with key EU partners
- But Beijing may look to exploit rifts between some nations with hawkish views on China, says one observer
As the war in Ukraine looms, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attempt to get European relations back on track during visits to three nations this week. Photo: Reuters