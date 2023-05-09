As the war in Ukraine looms, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attempt to get European relations back on track during visits to three nations this week. Photo: Reuters
As the war in Ukraine looms, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attempt to get European relations back on track during visits to three nations this week. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese engagement or ‘divide and conquer’? Foreign Minister Qin Gang heads to Europe

  • Foreign ministry says Qin’s three-nation trip to Europe this week will ‘scale new heights’ with key EU partners
  • But Beijing may look to exploit rifts between some nations with hawkish views on China, says one observer

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
As the war in Ukraine looms, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attempt to get European relations back on track during visits to three nations this week. Photo: Reuters
As the war in Ukraine looms, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attempt to get European relations back on track during visits to three nations this week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE