Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock ahead of their meeting on May 9. Photo: AP
China is not the real risk for Europe, Qin Gang warns Berlin hosts
- Without naming the US, Chinese foreign minister says ‘new cold war’ will damage European interests as well as China’s
- Qin reiterates Beijing’s concerns that EU’s ‘de-risking strategy’ will become a ‘de-sinicisation’ of the continent
