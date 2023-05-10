The US imposed economic sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee when he was the city’s security chief in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
The US imposed economic sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee when he was the city’s security chief in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Call for US to lift sanctions on Hong Kong leader John Lee ahead of Apec summit

  • Chinese expert says ‘concrete actions’ are needed to improve ties between Beijing and Washington
  • Lee was one of 11 officials sanctioned in 2020 for their roles in enforcing the city’s national security law

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US imposed economic sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee when he was the city’s security chief in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
The US imposed economic sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee when he was the city’s security chief in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE