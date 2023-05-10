There are some indications that communication is set to resume between the world’s two biggest economies. Photo: AP
There are some indications that communication is set to resume between the world’s two biggest economies. Photo: AP
China’s commerce minister to meet US trade representative this month: sources

  • Meeting between Wang Wentao and Katherine Tai is ‘likely to be on Apec sidelines’ in Detroit
  • No formal announcement has been made but could be sign of more senior in-person contacts to come

Bloomberg

Updated: 8:47pm, 10 May, 2023

