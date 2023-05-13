Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on May 3. Photo: EPA
Can Japan’s renewed vows to Africa dent expanded China influence?
- PM Kishida’s promises of funding and support for African causes during his four-nation tour recall past glories before ‘lost decade’
- Observers said China’s growing influence in the continent is one reason for the visit, but also pointed to historic Japanese support for Africa
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on May 3. Photo: EPA