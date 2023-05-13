Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on May 3. Photo: EPA
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on May 3. Photo: EPA
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Can Japan’s renewed vows to Africa dent expanded China influence?

  • PM Kishida’s promises of funding and support for African causes during his four-nation tour recall past glories before ‘lost decade’
  • Observers said China’s growing influence in the continent is one reason for the visit, but also pointed to historic Japanese support for Africa

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on May 3. Photo: EPA
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on May 3. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE