Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Qin Gang calls for China, France to work together to ‘tackle global challenges’
- Chinese foreign minister also urges the two sides to expand exchanges and reaffirms position on political settlement in Ukraine during Paris talks
- French counterpart Catherine Colonna says Beijing has ‘important role to play in convincing Russia to return to full respect’ for UN Charter
