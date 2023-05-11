(230510) -- BERLIN, May 10, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (centre) visits the site of the 1945 Potsdam Conference in Germany on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Why did Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang stop in Potsdam? And how is it tied to Taiwan?
- The German city is the site of a defining moment in the post-war order and has special significance for Beijing
- Qin’s move is meant to send a message to the West but it might not go far, analyst says
(230510) -- BERLIN, May 10, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (centre) visits the site of the 1945 Potsdam Conference in Germany on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua