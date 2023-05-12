China will dominate agendas this weekend as dozens of ministers meet in Sweden to discuss assorted regional security issues. Photo: 81.cn
China not invited to EU, Indo-Pacific policy talks in Sweden – but it will loom over them
- China is on the agenda as 60 ministers from Indo-Pacific, Europe meet in Stockholm this weekend to debate regional security
- EU foreign ministers will discuss ‘de-risking’ from China, while learning to live alongside the emerging superpower
China will dominate agendas this weekend as dozens of ministers meet in Sweden to discuss assorted regional security issues. Photo: 81.cn