China will dominate agendas this weekend as dozens of ministers meet in Sweden to discuss assorted regional security issues. Photo: 81.cn
China will dominate agendas this weekend as dozens of ministers meet in Sweden to discuss assorted regional security issues. Photo: 81.cn
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

China not invited to EU, Indo-Pacific policy talks in Sweden – but it will loom over them

  • China is on the agenda as 60 ministers from Indo-Pacific, Europe meet in Stockholm this weekend to debate regional security
  • EU foreign ministers will discuss ‘de-risking’ from China, while learning to live alongside the emerging superpower

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Stockholm

Updated: 8:00am, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China will dominate agendas this weekend as dozens of ministers meet in Sweden to discuss assorted regional security issues. Photo: 81.cn
China will dominate agendas this weekend as dozens of ministers meet in Sweden to discuss assorted regional security issues. Photo: 81.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE