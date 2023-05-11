US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has met for two days with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna, Austria, the White House said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
breaking | Top US and China envoys meet in Vienna, the highest in-person engagement since Xi and Biden in November
- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi discuss Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in talks over two days, White House says
- Chinese state media confirms meetings and says ‘both sides agreed to continue making good use of this strategic communication channel’
