Norway is the last stop on Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s three-nation trip. On Thursday he met business leaders in Oslo. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy
China and Norway should join hands to liberalise and ease trade, Qin Gang tells Oslo business leaders

  • Norway has been a partner of China since 1888 and the two countries should deepen cooperation, Chinese foreign minister says
  • Qin responds to Norwegian business leaders’ questions about the Ukraine war, green transformation, intellectual property protection and US-China relations

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 2:58pm, 12 May, 2023

