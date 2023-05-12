China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia from Monday to discuss a solution to the Ukraine crisis. Li, a vice-ministerial level diplomat, will be the most senior Chinese official to set foot on Ukrainian soil since Russia mounted its invasion in February 2022. “The visit of Chinese representatives to relevant countries is another demonstration of China’s commitment to promoting peace and talks. It fully demonstrates that China is firmly on the side of peace,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. “The current crisis in Ukraine is prolonged and escalating, and the spillover effect continues. “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in building more international consensus on a ceasefire, initiation of peace talks, and prevention of escalation of the situation ... to promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.” More to follow ...