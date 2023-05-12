A suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying a group of Chinese nationals in Karachi last year, killing four people. Photo: EPA-EFE
A suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying a group of Chinese nationals in Karachi last year, killing four people. Photo: EPA-EFE
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

Gunman shot dead in failed attack on Chinese workers in Pakistan

  • Police shot dead one attacker and another is on the run after they tried to attack a boatyard in the coastal city of Karachi
  • Beijing recently demanded greater security for its citizens in Pakistan after a series of deadly attacks

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying a group of Chinese nationals in Karachi last year, killing four people. Photo: EPA-EFE
A suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying a group of Chinese nationals in Karachi last year, killing four people. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE