The talks took place over two days in Vienna. Photo: Xinhua
Will latest high-level talks help open a new chapter in US-China relations?
- Both sides say the meeting between Wang Yi and Jake Sullivan in Vienna was ‘candid and constructive’ but analysts remain cautious about where it will lead
- High-level contacts were largely suspended after the US shot down an alleged spy balloon. But the White House has signalled its willingness to move on
