Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang addresses a press conference with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in Oslo. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China, Europe should jointly oppose ‘new Cold War’, Foreign Minister Qin Gang says in Norway

  • Genuine multilateralism must be upheld, Qin Gang tells press conference in Oslo with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt
  • ‘What China exports to Europe and the whole world is sureness rather than risk’, Qin says, repeating call to shun US policy of decoupling

Ji Siqi
Updated: 12:45pm, 13 May, 2023

