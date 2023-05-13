Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang addresses a press conference with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in Oslo. Photo: Reuters
China, Europe should jointly oppose ‘new Cold War’, Foreign Minister Qin Gang says in Norway
- Genuine multilateralism must be upheld, Qin Gang tells press conference in Oslo with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt
- ‘What China exports to Europe and the whole world is sureness rather than risk’, Qin says, repeating call to shun US policy of decoupling
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang addresses a press conference with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in Oslo. Photo: Reuters