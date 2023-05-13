Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
For China’s European charm offensive to succeed, its Ukraine war stance must change: analysts
- Beijing has rolled out the red carpet in recent months, wooing European leaders to embrace ‘strategic autonomy’ and be less dependent on the US
- Negative views of China in Germany have reached all-time highs as ‘defensive public diplomacy’ proves counterproductive
