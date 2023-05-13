Antony Blinken cancelled a planned trip to China after an alleged spy balloon was spotted flying over the US. Photo: AP, File)
exclusive | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hoping to visit China ‘in the near future’, close adviser says
- Trip to China would come as US looks for ways to ‘depressurise’ ties with China following the spy balloon row
- Derek Chollet brushes off reports of daylight between EU and US on China policy, saying the partners have ‘never been more closely aligned’
Antony Blinken cancelled a planned trip to China after an alleged spy balloon was spotted flying over the US. Photo: AP, File)