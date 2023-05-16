Chinese President Xi Jinping with Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki at welcoming ceremonies prior to their talks in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping hosts Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in Beijing, shoring up ties
- Xi thanks Isaias for assistance in evacuating Chinese nationals from Sudan, which shows ‘the profound friendship between China and Eritrea’
- Eritrea, on the Horn of Africa, helps China’s trade access to the Suez Canal, Europe and the Indian Ocean, while Asmara seeks more investment from Beijing, analysts say
