The US Department of Justice has arrested a Chinese-American man on charges of being an unregistered foreign agent for China, and the indictment includes his alleged spying on a demonstration in Boston, Massachusetts, in support of Hong Kong protests on August 18, 2019. Photo: Billy Huang
US arrests Chinese-American on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Beijing
- Litang Liang, 63, of Massachusetts is accused of reporting to consulate officials on protests in the Boston area against China government actions since 2018
- ‘We will not tolerate the PRC’s efforts to interfere with public discourse and threaten civic participation in the United States,’ a federal prosecutor says
The US Department of Justice has arrested a Chinese-American man on charges of being an unregistered foreign agent for China, and the indictment includes his alleged spying on a demonstration in Boston, Massachusetts, in support of Hong Kong protests on August 18, 2019. Photo: Billy Huang