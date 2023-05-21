Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, has discussed the rail and port network plan in meetings with officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India. Photo: Reuters
Can US rail plan woo Middle East states away from China’s belt and road?
- Ambitious proposal to link the Gulf and Arab countries with India may not be enough to counter Beijing’s influence, observers say
- Former US ambassador calls the massive infrastructure project ‘hare-brained’ while others predict it will be greeted with caution in the region
