The Lupeng Yuanyu 028, a shipping vessel operated by Penglai Jinglu Fishery, capsized on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 on board, Xi Jinping orders search and rescue
- Fishing boat with crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines collapses south of the Maldives, though exact location and cause are unclear
- Xi tells departments to activate emergency response and send additional help, urges foreign ministry and embassies to work with local authorities
