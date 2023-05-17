The Lupeng Yuanyu 028, a shipping vessel operated by Penglai Jinglu Fishery, capsized on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Chinese ship capsizes in Indian Ocean with 39 on board, Xi Jinping orders search and rescue

  • Fishing boat with crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines collapses south of the Maldives, though exact location and cause are unclear
  • Xi tells departments to activate emergency response and send additional help, urges foreign ministry and embassies to work with local authorities

Cyril Ip
Updated: 3:55pm, 17 May, 2023

