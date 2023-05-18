The contest over the South China Sea is not limited to local parties, with the strategic waterway regarded by the US as critical to its Indo-Pacific strategy. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: Asean, Beijing agree on next step for delayed code of conduct to regulate behaviour in disputed waterway
- Second reading will be completed ‘within the year’ after first formal meeting of the negotiating parties since 2021
- Philippines and Vietnam strike separate agreement to make conclusion of ‘substantive’ code a priority
The contest over the South China Sea is not limited to local parties, with the strategic waterway regarded by the US as critical to its Indo-Pacific strategy. Photo: US Navy