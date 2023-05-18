China’s special envoy Li Hui “elaborated on China’s position on a political solution” to the war in Ukraine, according to the foreign ministry. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese envoy says Ukraine, Russia must ‘start with themselves’ to create space for peace talks
- Special envoy Li Hui leaves Kyiv with promise to cooperate, but few details on ceasefire plan during peacemaking trip
- Li next heads to Warsaw and Brussels as Beijing attempts to forge political solutions to Ukraine war
China’s special envoy Li Hui “elaborated on China’s position on a political solution” to the war in Ukraine, according to the foreign ministry. Photo: EPA-EFE