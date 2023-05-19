Peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through the withdrawal of Russian troops and return of “unlawfully seized territories”, Chinese envoy Li Hui was told in Poland on Friday. Polish deputy foreign minister Wojciech Gerwel also warned Li of “grave consequences for the bilateral relationship between Europe and China” if Beijing provides military support to Russia. Li, a veteran diplomat selected by Chinese President Xi Jinping to oversee Beijing’s peacemaking efforts, met Gerwel and other Polish officials in Warsaw following a two-day stint in Kyiv. In both capitals, he was given near-identical messages, focused on the view that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan is the only legitimate way to end the 15-month war. “We support President Zelensky’s peace plan as the basis for resolving the conflict,” Gerwel said, according to a readout from the Polish foreign ministry. “The withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of unlawfully seized territories by Russia are the only acceptable solution to achieve a just peace.” China’s envoy says Ukraine, Russia must ‘start with themselves’ to end war According to the Polish account, Li said there is “no easy solution to the war in Ukraine and “pointed to the need for a ceasefire and a return to peace talks”. A Chinese version of the meeting was not yet available. Li – who spent 10 years as China’s ambassador to Russia – underscored China’s support for its own peace proposal , unveiled in February, which critics in Europe say does not differentiate between the aggressor and the targeted. Poland, which has been among Europe’s strongest backers of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, added pressure on Li’s delegation to do more to bring the war to an end. Gerwel noted “with concern Beijing’s declarations concerning its persistent will to strengthen its bilateral relations with Russia, the aggressor state”, according to the account. Warsaw asked for “concrete help” from China in securing the “safe functioning of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia”. Gerwel- formerly Warsaw’s ambassador to Vietnam – requested that China “never recognise” Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia, “just as it has not recognised the annexation of Crimea from 2014”. Li will next travel to western Europe for meetings in Berlin, Paris and Brussels, where he will meet EU officials, before finishing his trip in Moscow. In each of the western European capitals, officials said, he can expect a similar response. On Wednesday, the respective governments coordinated their positions on a call, ahead of Li’s whistle-stop tour, according to people familiar with the discussion. In Kyiv on Tuesday, Li met with Zelensky, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. However, Ukraine’s official account said that the meeting was handled by the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak. Yermak along with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tried to convince Li of the virtues of Ukraine’s own peace plan, Kyiv said. “We are interested in China being involved in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula,” Yermak said. Zelensky travelled to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he is expected to address a meeting of the Arab League. According to media reports, he will then fly to Japan to address the Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima.