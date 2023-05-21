Nationwide survey seen as possible indication that armed unification is not Beijing’s only choice, so the US “should also not design its China policies as if the reunification clock is really ticking”. Photo: CNA
Just over half of mainland Chinese people back full-scale war to take control of Taiwan, poll finds
- Public attitudes are mixed, with majority support for various coercive methods but only 1 per cent wanting war right now, survey finds
- Almost a quarter of respondents willing to accept different political systems, ‘with unification not necessarily being the end game’
Nationwide survey seen as possible indication that armed unification is not Beijing’s only choice, so the US “should also not design its China policies as if the reunification clock is really ticking”. Photo: CNA