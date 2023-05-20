The initiative had been widely trailed before it was announced. Photo: AFP
G7 leaders announce new plan to counter economic coercion in move widely seen as aimed at China
- Leaders’ statement say there has been a ‘disturbing rise’ in instances and promises steps to protect smaller economies from being put under pressure
- Officials have said China is the primary target and British PM Rishi Sunak cites examples of Beijing ‘using economic power’ against Australia and Lithuania
The initiative had been widely trailed before it was announced. Photo: AFP