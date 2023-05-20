The initiative had been widely trailed before it was announced. Photo: AFP
The initiative had been widely trailed before it was announced. Photo: AFP
G7
China /  Diplomacy

G7 leaders announce new plan to counter economic coercion in move widely seen as aimed at China

  • Leaders’ statement say there has been a ‘disturbing rise’ in instances and promises steps to protect smaller economies from being put under pressure
  • Officials have said China is the primary target and British PM Rishi Sunak cites examples of Beijing ‘using economic power’ against Australia and Lithuania

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:34pm, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The initiative had been widely trailed before it was announced. Photo: AFP
The initiative had been widely trailed before it was announced. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE