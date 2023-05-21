From left, US President Joe Biden, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
In joint statement, leaders of Quad nations target China’s ambitions in region
- On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, the leaders also outlined some principles of the Quad partnership when dealing with challenges in the Indo-Pacific region
- China has criticised the grouping – comprising the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan – as an Asian version of Nato, although it is not a security alliance
