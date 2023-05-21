From left, US President Joe Biden, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
From left, US President Joe Biden, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

In joint statement, leaders of Quad nations target China’s ambitions in region

  • On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, the leaders also outlined some principles of the Quad partnership when dealing with challenges in the Indo-Pacific region
  • China has criticised the grouping – comprising the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan – as an Asian version of Nato, although it is not a security alliance

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:56am, 21 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
From left, US President Joe Biden, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
From left, US President Joe Biden, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE