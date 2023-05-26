China denies its “service stations” in foreign countries are used for extraterritorial law enforcement or overseas spying, Photo: Shutterstock
What are China’s ‘secret police stations’ and is their role exaggerated by foreign governments?

  • German and Canadian ministers comment on Chinese operations in their countries but Beijing denies conducting extraterritorial law enforcement or overseas spying
  • Analyst says focus on these overseas posts may be part of a trend to consider ‘everyone with perceived ties to China … as a potential agent of the CCP’

Connor Mycroft
Updated: 11:00am, 26 May, 2023

