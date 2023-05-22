Chinese foreign vice-minister Sun Weidong has slammed Japan over its G7 presidency and role in agenda-setting for the Hiroshima summit. Photo: AP
China hits out at Japan over G7 summit in Hiroshima, accuses US-led bloc of ‘camp confrontation and Cold War mentality’
- Chinese foreign vice-minister Sun Weidong summons Japanese ambassador as embassies in Tokyo and London also lash out over comments from summit
- ‘Dirty water’ of economic coercion cannot be poured on China, Sun says, urging that Japan ‘correct its understanding’ of the country
