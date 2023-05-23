After a previous mining contract was resolved with China, observers say Congo President Félix Tshisekedi (right) will try to remedy the Sicomines deal during his visit to Beijing. Photo: AFP
Congo leader to prospect for better mining deal, improved relations during China visit
- DRC President Félix Tshisekedi says previous minerals-for-infrastructure joint venture was poorly negotiated
- In possible pivot from the US, negotiators hope to keep more mining production at home under renegotiated contracts
