The Qi Jiguang has been used in many military diplomatic missions by China since entering service in 2017. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea: Chinese naval training ship in Vietnam on goodwill visit amid Spratlys tensions
- Dalian Naval Academy ship greeted in Da Nang by local government and military officials as well as Chinese representatives, China’s state media says
- The Qi Jiguang is on a 40-day tour that will also take in other South China Sea claimants Brunei and the Philippines, according to the Chinese navy
