Seasoned Chinese diplomat Xie Feng will be tasked with considerable challenges as he takes on his new role as ambassador to the United States. Photo: AFP
China appoints vice-foreign minister Xie Feng as ambassador to the US
- The veteran diplomat, expected to arrive in Washington on Tuesday, will face several thorny issues straining relations between the two superpowers
- Xie assumes role after former ambassador Qin Gang left post almost five months ago
