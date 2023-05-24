China has the third largest nuclear arsenal but is well behind the US and Russia. Photo: PLA Daily
China’s Qin Gang calls for UN ‘objectivity’ in face of G7 nuke pressure
- Chinese foreign minister urges nuclear watchdog chief to resist efforts to undermine international cooperation
- Days after G7 leaders label Beijing’s arsenal a threat to stability, Beijing reiterates its commitment to self-defence and non-proliferation
