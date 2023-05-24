Whitsun Reef is one of the locations where China has just installed a light buoy “to ensure the safety of navigation”. Photo: AFP / Satellite image Maxar Technologies
China installs buoys in disputed Spratly Islands for ‘safety of navigation’
- China follows move by the Philippines to deploy the floating markers near reefs in the contested waters
- Several countries in the region have attempted to assert administrative control to strengthen their claims
