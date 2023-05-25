“China will continue to firmly support the Palestinian people and their just cause to restore their legitimate national rights,” said Chinese ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images
China urges Israel to stop ‘provocations’ and ‘encroachment’ as Palestinian tensions flare
- Chinese envoy to the UN issues strong rebuke of illegal West Bank settlements and right-wing Israeli official’s visit to Jerusalem holy site
- Beijing is stepping up mediator role in Middle East conflicts, having helped broker a peace deal for Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this year
“China will continue to firmly support the Palestinian people and their just cause to restore their legitimate national rights,” said Chinese ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images