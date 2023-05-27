Hunan’s agricultural imports from Africa have increased 16-fold in 2023 as the province in central China buys more products from the continent, including avocados from Kenya. Photo: Xinhua
Bumper US$3 billion trade boost in Hunan bid to become China-Africa hub
- Private companies lead the charge as the central Chinese province reports a record 90.4 per cent trading increase with the continent
- Hunan was first to embrace Xi Jinping’s proposal for provincial ‘green lanes’ with African countries
