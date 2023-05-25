Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao is attending the Apec trade ministers meeting in Detroit on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war: officials to take another run at restarting trade talks, easing tensions
- Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will hold meeting with top American trade officials in the US this week
- The meetings will be another attempt by the world’s top two economies to re-engage amid frosty bilateral ties
