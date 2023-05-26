A Russian army soldier fires an anti-tank missile system toward a Ukrainian position in a handout released on Thursday. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP
Ukraine war: China peace envoy told again that Beijing must push Moscow to end invasion

  • Li Hui, who leads China’s peacemaking effort, is told in Brussels that the EU expects China to press Russia to ‘immediately and unconditionally’ withdraw from Ukraine
  • Li has faced a consistent message during his extended tour through Europe, which started last week in Kyiv with a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:16am, 26 May, 2023

