Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met his US counterpart Gina Raimondo in Washington on Thursday, US time. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China and US trade officials exchange barbs during ‘candid talks’ but vow to step up communication amid rising tensions

  • China describes talks between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as ‘professional and constructive’
  • Beijing expresses concern about America’s tech and trade policy against China while Raimondo protests Beijing’s actions against US firms

Wendy Wu in Beijingand Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:46am, 26 May, 2023

