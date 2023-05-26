Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met his US counterpart Gina Raimondo in Washington on Thursday, US time. Photo: Reuters
China and US trade officials exchange barbs during ‘candid talks’ but vow to step up communication amid rising tensions
- China describes talks between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as ‘professional and constructive’
- Beijing expresses concern about America’s tech and trade policy against China while Raimondo protests Beijing’s actions against US firms
