The Horn of Africa’s longest and most severe drought on record is forecast to continue, worsening the food emergency and pushing 26 million people into crisis. Photo: Reuters
China pledges food, funds to key Horn of Africa partner Ethiopia
- Beijing ‘considering’ sending more emergency aid to the drought-stricken region, Qin Gang tells his Ethiopian counterpart
- Chinese foreign minister also reiterates support for the peace process and reconstruction of the war-torn country
The Horn of Africa’s longest and most severe drought on record is forecast to continue, worsening the food emergency and pushing 26 million people into crisis. Photo: Reuters