The Horn of Africa’s longest and most severe drought on record is forecast to continue, worsening the food emergency and pushing 26 million people into crisis. Photo: Reuters
The Horn of Africa’s longest and most severe drought on record is forecast to continue, worsening the food emergency and pushing 26 million people into crisis. Photo: Reuters
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China pledges food, funds to key Horn of Africa partner Ethiopia

  • Beijing ‘considering’ sending more emergency aid to the drought-stricken region, Qin Gang tells his Ethiopian counterpart
  • Chinese foreign minister also reiterates support for the peace process and reconstruction of the war-torn country

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Horn of Africa’s longest and most severe drought on record is forecast to continue, worsening the food emergency and pushing 26 million people into crisis. Photo: Reuters
The Horn of Africa’s longest and most severe drought on record is forecast to continue, worsening the food emergency and pushing 26 million people into crisis. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE