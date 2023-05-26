Chinese ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming says mutual respect is needed on “core issues”. Photo: DPA
China-South Korea ties are low and could go lower, Chinese envoy says
- Xing Haiming also rules out prospect of presidential meeting until Seoul shows respect for core issues, such as Taiwan
- The two countries have been tussling for weeks over the island, with South Korea falling more in line with the US
